Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,710 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Conn’s worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

