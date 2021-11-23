Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 7,695 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Evolent Health worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,495,000 after acquiring an additional 93,655 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 109,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,583 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,537,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,478,000 after purchasing an additional 83,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVH opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 2.07. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $34.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $339,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,553 shares of company stock worth $7,297,263 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

