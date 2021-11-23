Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $1.05 Million Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $906,643.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $573,674.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,682,033.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,318 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 3.07. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.