Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,782,000 after buying an additional 99,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,983,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,059,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GATX by 35.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 111,580 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.49.

NYSE GATX opened at $104.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.94%.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

