Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.71. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 9,712 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $225.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 409.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 120.0% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 368,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth about $240,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

