Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Up 5.8%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.22 and last traded at $44.22. 3,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,727,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

Several research firms recently commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 4.42.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,107,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

