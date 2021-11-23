Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $137.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.53. Match Group has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

