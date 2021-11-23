Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $84.23

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.23 and traded as high as $89.40. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $88.45, with a volume of 6,679,291 shares trading hands.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35,528.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,834,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 800.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,185 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,146.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,271,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,239 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,901.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 609,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,393,000 after purchasing an additional 579,104 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,303,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,567,000 after purchasing an additional 553,071 shares during the period.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

