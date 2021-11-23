Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.91. 158,152 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08.

About Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.