MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Sells $891,126.60 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MXL traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $68.33. 676,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -455.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 22.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 167,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 333.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,846 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MXL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

