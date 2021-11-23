MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Sells $891,126.60 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE MXL traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $68.33. 676,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -455.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.99.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MXL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
