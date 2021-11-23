MCDEX (MCB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.71 Million

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One MCDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MCDEX has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MCDEX Profile

MCB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

