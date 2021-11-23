MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 41,272 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,058 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $71.39. 273,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,542. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In other news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,934. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.04.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

