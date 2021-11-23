MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 6,100 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,820 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $43.33. 351,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,778,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.58.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

