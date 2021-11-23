MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,792,000 after buying an additional 1,552,784 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,572,000 after buying an additional 1,300,763 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,551,000 after buying an additional 820,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNV. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

NYSE:FNV traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.63. 54,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.37 and a 200 day moving average of $145.81. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

