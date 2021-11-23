MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,053 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.96. 98,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $416.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.60 and its 200-day moving average is $333.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

