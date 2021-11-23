MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 783.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,808 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 767.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 331.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 765,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,355,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

