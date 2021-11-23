MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,490 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 25.3% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 26.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $19.38. 378,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,473,633. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.32.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.50 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

