MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.30 Million Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at $216,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,901. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 123.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

