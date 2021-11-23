MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,608 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,069 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after purchasing an additional 259,899 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 380.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK traded down $8.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $302.02. The stock had a trading volume of 37,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,653. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.60 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.11.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.17.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

