MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,314 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Lincoln National by 104.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.60. The company had a trading volume of 41,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

