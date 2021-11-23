MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $8.70 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,334 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Best Buy accounts for about 1.5% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Best Buy by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.31.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock traded down $20.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.11. 519,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.