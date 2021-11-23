MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $2.74 Million in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in XPeng by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in XPeng by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in XPeng by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in XPeng by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $53.40 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.31.

XPeng stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,876,229. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 8.12.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. Equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

