MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 1,270 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,310 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,528 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,397 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 51,767 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PXD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $9.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.95. 68,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $97.30 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

