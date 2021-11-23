MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 147,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,108. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 28.91%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

