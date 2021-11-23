MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 23,953 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.4% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

NYSE V traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.71. 359,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,639,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.81 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.28.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

