MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Yum China by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,422,000 after buying an additional 110,003 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several analysts have commented on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.89. 35,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,003. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.53 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.