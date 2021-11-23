MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 15,933 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,933 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.89. 75,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.