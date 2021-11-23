MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 17,664 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,664 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 87.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 110.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.31. The company had a trading volume of 80,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,419. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.19 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

