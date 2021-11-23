MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 22,200 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $557,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 328,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 117,274 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,782. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

