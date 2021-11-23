MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 400,179 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,179 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 148,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

CNHI stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.73. 192,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,768. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.