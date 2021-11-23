MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 4,324 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises about 1.2% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,826,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,271,146,000 after buying an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,163,280,000 after buying an additional 162,410 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $595,642,000 after buying an additional 157,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,342,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $555,268,000 after buying an additional 229,025 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.37. 50,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.01.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

