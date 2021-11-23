MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 56,473 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,473 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,817,000 after acquiring an additional 222,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,791,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,610,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,528,000 after acquiring an additional 64,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.48. 5,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.22. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

