MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 9,350 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in NetEase by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 3.6% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 127,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NetEase by 4.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 68.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 274,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth about $35,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.34. The company had a trading volume of 64,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.84. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTES. HSBC lowered their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

