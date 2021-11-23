MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down to $15.96

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $15.30. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 1,218 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on MAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $34,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,480 shares of company stock worth $2,061,131. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 206.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 157,957 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 81,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

