MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,079 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.82% of MEDNAX worth $21,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 10.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 25.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 67.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 173,841 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,572. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.