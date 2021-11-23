Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Medtronic also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.65-5.75 EPS.

Medtronic stock opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup reiterated a focus list rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.14.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.