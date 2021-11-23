Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.71. Medtronic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$5.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a focus list rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.14.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

