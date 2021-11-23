megaBONK Price Hits $0.0581 on Top Exchanges (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. megaBONK has a total market cap of $174,252.94 and approximately $3,434.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00236889 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00087732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.