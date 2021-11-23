megaBONK Price Reaches $0.0743 on Major Exchanges (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, megaBONK has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $222,893.38 and $8,881.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00046876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.02 or 0.00234406 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00088303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.