Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MEGGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of MEGGF stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Meggitt has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

