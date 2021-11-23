Meme Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.12 or 0.00326754 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00013342 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005246 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00015415 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.