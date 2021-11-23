Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Down 33.1% This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $1,282.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

