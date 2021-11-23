MenaPay (MPAY) Price Tops $0.0078

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 65.4% higher against the dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.05 million and $2,142.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00235383 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00088614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

