Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Mercantile Bank worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $883,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

MBWM stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16. Mercantile Bank Co. has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $37.33.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

