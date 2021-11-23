Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 31st.

MERC stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $721.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 37,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $388,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 62,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $649,972.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mercer International by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

