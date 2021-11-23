Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Lifted by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 128,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 73,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $83.42. 407,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,434,473. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

