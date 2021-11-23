Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.86% of Mercury General worth $30,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

