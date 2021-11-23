Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Gap Down to $21.40

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.40, but opened at $20.70. Meridian Bioscience shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 1,177 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $856.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

