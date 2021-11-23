MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

Shares of MRPRF opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.