Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $18.76 million and $101,309.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.85 or 0.07535817 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00086239 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00084682 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,331,410 coins and its circulating supply is 79,331,312 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

